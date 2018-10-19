Latest Study on Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Botox Type Emerged as Highest Revenue Generating Product Segment

AnalystView Market Insights always aims at offering an in-depth and comprehensive analysis on different industry domains. This newly published market research report on the Global botulinum toxin market is a significant part of AnalystView Market Insights’ machinery portfolio and represents detailed insights into this market space. The report on the global botulinum toxin market is our commitment to fulfill our client’s requirements by providing comprehensive and in-depth industry for market.

The global botulinum toxin market is expected to grow at growth rate of 8.2% to reach USD 7.16 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 150 pages.

Botulinum toxin (abbreviated as BTX) is produced by Clostridium botulinum, an anaerobic gram-positive bacterium. It acts by interfering with neural transmission and blocks the release of acetylcholine which may cause muscle paralysis. This drug is injected into a patient using a 30-gauge 1-inch needle to the affected muscles. The growth of this industry is majorly attributed to the increasing therapeutic use of botulinum toxin coupled with rising aesthetic surgical procedures. For example, nowadays, botulinum toxins play a very important role in the management of medical conditions such as hypersalivation, focal dystonias, headaches, hyperhidrosis, and hemifacial spasm. Additionally, rising demand for minimally invasive treatment, increasing pipeline therapeutics, increasing number of plastic surgeons coupled with an upsurge in facial aesthetic procedures and growing awareness regarding botulinum toxin products support the market growth. However, the industry has been stifled by impediments such as misuse of bioterrorism and high risk of side effects. For example, use of this chemical may cause allergic reactions, bleeding, rash, and neck & back pain.

Key Takeaways:

• Among products, type A segment is considered to generate a major chunk of the global industry captured more than 96% of the revenue share in 2017

• Type A products such as Dysport and Botox ate type A product preparation, however, different in the strain of bacterium, diffusion, preparation, and potency testing

• Of the different type A products, Xeomin is the lowest revenue generating segment

• Companies namely Allergan, Ipsen Group, Medytox, and Metabiologics are some of the key companies operating in this market

• The market is categorized as Therapeutic, and Cosmetic applications. Among which, the cosmetic application is accounted for the highest share of the global market

• Key companies are actively engaged in introducing novel products to capture large customer base. For instance, In May 2016, Allergan declared the approval of its BOTOX Vista in Japan, which is used for the treatment of Crow’s feet. The approval is expected to fortify the company’s presence in the country.

• Likewise, in March 2016, Merz Pharma declared the availability of Xeomin200-unit vial in the U.S. This move is expected to increase sales of the product for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity.

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows:

Market, by Product

Type A

– Dysport

– Xeomin

– Botox

– Other

Type B

– Myobloc

– Others

Market, by Application

– Therapeutic

– Cosmetic

Market, by Region

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (France and Germany)

– Asia Pacific (India and China)

– Middle East and Africa

– Latin America

– Rest of the World

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles):

– Allergan

– Ipsen Group

– Medytox

– Metabiologics

Key Question Answered:

1. What are the key market trends, drivers, barriers, opportunities and recommendations?

2. What will the market size be from 2014 to 2025 and expected growth rate?

3. What is the revenue share of botulinum toxin market, by product, by application, and by different geographies?

4. Who are the largest revenue contributor as well as fastest growing category for respective industry segments?

5. Who are the key vendors in Global Botulinum Toxin Market space?

6. What are the strategies adopted by key vendors to expand their market presence?

7. What is the revenue share of key players operating in this market (2017)?

* Please note that preparing of customized report catering to a particular region or country is also possible within quicker timeframe as we follow bottom-up research methodology

Value Proposition:

• We are committed to provide valuable insights to our clients in order to help them take strategic decisions and in turn influencing revenue growth. The proposed study answers several important questions for stakeholders, primarily which industry segments to focus on in the next three to five years for prioritizing investments

• The proposed report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of the region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

