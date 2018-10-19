Chip On Flex Market Segmentation & Market Analysis Research Report 2017

Market Scenario:

Chip-on-Flex refers to the semiconductor assembly technology wherein the microchip or die is directly mounted on and electrically connected to a flexible circuit which is a circuit built on a flexible substrate instead of the usual printed circuit board. The shorter interconnection paths on chip on flex simplifies the process of designing and manufacturing the product and improving its performance. Chip on flex has some important features such as heat sinks, component assembly, penalization, shielding, over molding and graphic overlay among others which makes it more acceptable among end users such as electronic industry, aerospace, defense and others. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing need for small and flexible electronics in various applications such as displays, sensors, lighting, biomedical implants, and radio frequency identification among others and the rapid technological advancements which lead to accurate designs and automated production, of flex circuits that helps to eliminate human errors once involved in hand-built wire harnesses. With the use of these flexible circuit board companies ensure the 100% efficiency in the products, due to which level of fault ratio is drastically reduced. Chip on flex helps in reducing the cost, improving operator ergonomics, amplified product quality and testing repeatability.

The Global Chip on Flex Market is expected to grow from US ~$1437 Million in 2016 to US~$ 1795 Million by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 4.43%. The growth of this market can be constrained by the increased cost of raw materials in related industries like the electronic industry along with the wide variety of technology used and the consumer needs changing to efficient, cheaper and powerful consumer electronics and mobile technologies.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of chip on flex market are – LGIT corporation (U.S.), Stemko group(Korea), Flexceed(Japan) , Chipbond technology corporation(Taiwan), CWE(Taiwan), Danbond technology co. ltd.(China), AKM industrial company ltd.(China), compass technology company limited(Hong Kong), Compunetics(U.S.), and Stars microelectronics public company ltd (Thailand) among others.

Segments:

The Global chip on flex Market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications and verticals. The types of chip on flex are one sided chip on flex and others. The applications comprises of static and dynamic flexing. The various verticals of chip on flex market are military, medical, aerospace, electronics and others.

Key Finding:

The Global Chip on Flex Market is expected to reach USD 1795 million by 2021.

Europe accounts for the largest market share and is growing with a market share of USD 494 million during forecast period.

China accounts highest production capacity in the year 2016

Global Chip on flex is segmented by type that includes single sided COF and Others. Out of which single sided COF captures 94.43% of market share.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of chip on flex market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. Asia pacific is expected to record highest growth rate owing to existence of large number of chip on flex manufacturers in china like Danbond Technology, AKM Industrial, Compass Technology Company and others. Asia pacific will be followed by North America owing to increased adoption of new technologies especially in automobile sector. American depository of shares is also helping in mergers of various organizations to enhance the production capabilities in chip on flex market. Many well established firms such as AKM Industrial, Compunetics and others are increasing their sales area in the Europe region which will lead to the growth of Europe region in chip on flex market.

Study Objectives of Chip On Flex Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Chip On Flex

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Chip On Flex market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Chip On Flex.

Intended Audience

COF manufactures

Industries such as aerospace, automotive, IT, industrial, and medical, among others

Government institutions

Research institutions

Adhesive manufacturers

Conductor and insulator manufacturers like silver, copper and others

