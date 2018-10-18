Polar King Will Be Showcasing Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 SNA of SC Annual Conference and Expo October 17-20.

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at the 2018 School Nutrition Association of South Carolina (SNA of SC) Annual Conference and Expo. The event takes place October 17-20 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Fort Wayne, IN-Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Dan Parsenow and Clint Foor will be attending the 2018 School Nutrition Association of South Carolina (SNA of SC) Annual Convention and Expo. The convention runs from October 17-20 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 125/224 with product information and demonstrations.

The SNA of SC Annual Convention and Expo, now in its 65th year, is a 4-day event that brings together industry leaders and school nutrition experts. The goal of the event is to further school nutritional programs in the state of South Carolina as well as help create a culture of food safety. This year’s event will feature a number of speakers, events, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 18-0516.05. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 125/224.

Contact

Polar King International, Inc.

(888)-647-8231

Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com

Website: www.polarking.com/

Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational

http://www.polarking.com/

A PR BY 1888 PressRelease