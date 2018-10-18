Organic Rice Protein Market Size to reach $149 million by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Organic Rice Protein Market size is expected to reach $149 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market, and would maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 19.5% during (2018 – 2024). Growing adoption of proteins in nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and health supplements would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Dry is the most preferred form of the Organic Rice Protein and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Liquid Form market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The Sports & Energy Nutrition market held the largest share in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market by Application in 2017. The Meat Analogs & Extenders market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Axiom Foods, Inc., Aidp, Inc., Ricebran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Ribus, Inc., The Green Labs LLc, and Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Size Segmentation

By Form

Dry Form

Liquid Form

By Product

Rice Protein Isolates

Rice Protein Concentrates

Other Rice Protein

By Application

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Other Applications

By Function

Emulsifying

Foaming

Texturing

Gelling

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Aidp, Inc.

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Shafi Gluco Chem

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Ribus, Inc.

The Green Labs Llc

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

