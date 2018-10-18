Kiosk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The kiosk market has expanded to a large extent since the time of its introduction. Kiosks are an excellent means for improving customer experience. They appeal to tech-savvy and digitally inclined consumers and help in improving the efficiency of operations for the services industry. These factors are key drivers for the increased adoption of kiosks at facilities where routine transactions and answering routine consumer questions can be handled more effectively with the help of self-sustainable machine interfaces.

Organizations have been able to reduce costs enormously by replacing manpower with kiosks. Over the coming years, these factors are expected to provide substantial traction to the global kiosk market. The kiosk market is anticipated to reach 43,376 thousand units, in terms of volume, by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The demand for kiosks from the retail and education sectors is expected to rise during the forecast period. The retail sector is a significant revenue contributor to the kiosk market. The demand for self-service kiosks/interactive kiosks in the retail and e-commerce sectors has increased, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Apart from the retail and education sectors, the finance and banking sectors offer significant growth opportunities to the kiosk market. The advertising industry is another notable end-user of kiosks.

The adoption of information kiosks in the advertising sector has undergone a significant rise in the past few years. The ticketing kiosks and patient interactive kiosks segments are expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% and 9.0%, respectively. The simplified implementation process of patient interactive kiosks as compared to that of medical records and clinical systems has led to increased adoption of these kiosks in the health care industry. The vending machine industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Demand for vending machines is expected to be high in Japan and the U.S. during the forecast period.