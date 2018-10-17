Talygen Launches Advanced Ticketing System to Improve Business Scalability

Talygen, a leading global provider of cloud-based Business Management solutions, today announced the release of its updated Ticket Management System that is built to perform. The advanced version is designed with strategic insights to improve scalability and flexibility.

“The new Ticketing solution allows users to handle ticket submission, assignment, and resolution in real time,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “The more you automate, the more your service reps can focus on what is important – creating exceptional customer relationships.”

Features of New Support Ticket System

• New Design for the Ticketing Module: The newly re-designed Ticketing system offers an intuitive UI for an enhanced user experience. The advanced user interface enables uUsers to manage multiple screens from a single setup while improving navigation and easilye to use and effectively. The text fields are customized to include complete Ticket information such as Status, Expected Resolution, CC Users, Ticket Category, Product, and Priority.

• Widgets: Widgets on the home screen serve as powerful notifications for any real-time changes in Ticket count. Users can now view the Ticket status count directly from the Ticket listing screen without opening the specific Ticket interface. Users can easily check the number of Tickets that are Unassigned, Response Due, Resolve Due, Response Over Due, Resolve Over Due, On Hold.

• Ticket Layout Setting: The Ticket Layout Setting feature enables Clients to get Talygen support related to their issue. The external link will be easily accessible to the 3rd party Clients and it will open up Talygen’s customer lookup website. It would be a link with the option to post a Ticket in it. Users can follow the external link to create an account and submit a Ticket for their issues.

• Traffic Cop: Talygen’s Traffic Cop serves as an Agent collision detection tool. When the Traffic Cop is triggered, the Ticket is simultaneously updated with all the new information and Agents will be able to get all the context they can before replying to a Ticket. Traffic Cop enables non-invasive live updates on the Ticket which improves the Ticketing workflow.

Secure and Fast Online Ticketing System

“Talygen’s highly functional help desk ticketing software is innovative, cross compatible and relevant to the needs of its target audience,” added Saini.

Every ticket view in Talygen comes with the context of the entire interaction. This way, agents can deliver personalized responses to each customer. Tickets can easily be routed, escalated, closed, or many any of a number of other things can be done with completely customizable and flexible rules.

About Talygen

Talygen is a leading Business Management Automation service provider. Talygen’s integrated suite of services and processes allows businesses to manage their core workflows via a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) application. With its wide variety of features, easy to use concepts and enhanced functionality, it allows an end to end process management and seamless communication between stakeholders in a project or business.

