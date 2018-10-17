Middle-East And Africa Liquid Feed Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Middle-East and Africa Liquid feed market has been estimated at USD 300 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 370 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Liquid feeds can be used for the enrichment and enhancement of grains, liquid protein licks; the enrichment of low quality roughage, the preservation of grass silage, the preservation of drought maize silage, the prevention of wastage of unpalatable low grade roughage, and for cattle and sheep feedlots. It increases the level of readily available energy in ration to improve gains and feed efficiency.

Middle-East and African countries are recently seeing a huge demand for meat products due to urbanization and hence animal farming practices are seen to have increased lately. Due to this and also due to an increasing awareness in the farmers about the good quality feed, the demand for liquid feed products is slowly increase. Therefore, the future of the market in this region is seen to be bright. But the changing economic climate can pose a difficulty in the progress of the market.

Africa and Middle-East market for Liquid feed is segmented into ingredient type, animal type and geography. Each of these are further sub-segmented as follows: Ingredient type- Urea, Phosphoric Acid, Vitamins, Trace Minerals, Fats, Others and Animal type- Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others. Ruminant is the major consumer segment of liquid feed followed by poultry feed. The most widely used ingredient is Urea in liquid feed market.

Geographically Africa & Middle-East market for Liquid feed is segmented into African countries and Middle-East countries. The major challenge in front of the feed manufacturers in this region is the low awareness and product knowledge along with heavy dependence on traditional rearing practices.

Quality Liquid Feeds and Archer Daniels Midland are the most active companies and adopted research, investment and acquisition as the growth strategy. Other major companies in Middle-East and Africa market include Cargill Inc., Westway Feed Products, Graincro, Liquid Feeds international, Midwest Liquid Feeds, Cattle-Lac Liquid Feed, Agridyne LLC, Ridley Corporation Ltd, Master feeds and Revering (Australia) Pty Ltd.

