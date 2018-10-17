Fibrinogen Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview till 2025

17th October 2018 – Global Fibrinogen Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Fibrinogen (factor I) is a blood plasma protein which is synthesized by the liver. Fibrinogen is one of 13 coagulation factors in charge for normal blood clotting. In case of blood diseases, Fibrinogen Concentrate is used as a medicine. Fibrinogen concentrate is produced from pooled plasma.

Some examples of presently available fibrinogen concentrates include FIBRINOGENE T1 and Clottagen (LFB, Les Ulis, France), Haemocomplettan (CSL Behring, Marburg, Germany), Fibrinogen HT (Benesis, Osaka, Japan), FibroRAAS (Shangai RAAS, Shangai, China), etc. The factors that propel the growth of the Fibrinogen Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing awareness, rising research & development activities and technological innovations.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost. Fibrinogen Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. Fibrinogen Market is segmented by product type as Human Fibrinogen Concentrate, Animal Fibrinogen Concentrate and others.

Fibrinogen Market is classified on applications as Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency, Surgical Procedures and others. The market is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. Fibrinogen Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Fibrinogen Market include CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company), Shanghai RAAS, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, Greencross, Shanghai XinXing Medical and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

