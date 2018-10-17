Beard Oil Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Market Summary

Facial hair has evolved from shabby to trendy, and the movement has created an opening for new beauty products. Beard-related products, such as oils and softeners, represent less than 1 percent of the men’s prestige beauty market, but product introductions have quadrupled since 2014. Beard oils could help lift the struggling fragrance category. Sales growth for prestige fragrances which tend to be pricier than those sold at drugstores has remained relatively flat over the last year, while makeup and skincare grew 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Salient Trends of the Beard Oil Market

• Today, facial hair is no longer regarded as a sign of poor grooming; it is another area to care for

• In the UK, 59% of consumers think it looks unprofessional to have ungroomed facial hair in the workplaceand 39% of men say that they feel under pressure to keep their facial hair neat and tidy.

• It’s a similar story in the US, where 35% of men who remove their facial hair say it’s expected that they should keep their facial hair neat and tidy.

• Tom Ford, for example, has introduced a trio of Conditioning Beard Oils designed to condition, soften and nourish the beard on a daily basis with almond, jojoba and grape seed oils as well as vitamin E

• However, the oils are also positioned as part of a man’s fragrance wardrobe since they are scented with three of Ford’s Private Blend fragrances, Tobacco Vanille, Neroli Portofino and Oud Wood.