uCalc – Builder of calculators and forms

The Japanese market has welcomed a new online service — uCalc https://ucalc.pro/ja. This is an online builder that makes it possible to create your own calculators and forms in the visual mode, or take advantage of the pre-made templates.

There’s a wide range of spheres where the builder can be applied: economy and finance, beauty and health, construction and renovation, tourism, delivery services, online shops, automotive, restaurants, and more.

The service allows making complicated calculations to provide your customers with the cost of your products and services. You can also collect your customers’ contact data, make order forms and create surveys.

The exclusive features of the builder are: beautiful design, option to use the service for free, possibility to embed a calculator on any website and even share it in social networks.