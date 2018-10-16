Point-to-Point Protocol Market – The Adoption of Broadband In The Small Firms Helps To Capture The Distant Market

The point-to-point protocol (PPP) was initially developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) as an encapsulation protocol for transferring IP traffic over a point-to-point link. It was used for data transfer which contains more than one network protocol and within the point-to-point link. The method that PPP uses to carry network traffic to open links with a short exchange of frames.

The point-to-point protocol is mainly used for gaining multiple solutions including assigning and managing IP addresses and bit-oriented synchronous encapsulation, multiplexing the network protocol, link configuration, link quality testing, and option negotiation.

Growing adoption of the Internet globally is a key factor propelling the growth of the point-to-point protocol market. Businesses, as well as national economies, are becoming dependent on the broadband for their well-organized and effective functioning. Additionally, numerous governments across the globe are stimulating investments for improving broadband services. Moreover, the adoption of broadband in the small firms helps to capture the distant markets. These aforementioned factors are fuelling the growth of the point-to-point protocol market.

Furthermore, demand for WAN services for enterprises, governments, and organizations that conduct business from multiple sites is increasing. The higher adoption of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) due to inclination toward the WAN infrastructures and cloud-based applications. These factors are fuelling the growth of the global point-to-point protocol market.

Moreover, the point-to-point protocol offers the services in the affordable cost and its toughness is propelling the growth of the global market. However, the numerous organizations have experienced the interruptions in connection and loss of data which is limiting the growth of the global point-to-point protocol market. Nevertheless, growing IT industries in the developing countries mainly from emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players.

On the basis of region, the point-to-point protocol market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market for point-to-point protocol market with the prominent share owing to high adoption from developed countries such as the US, UK, France, and Germany. However, Asia Pacific is the emerging market and expected to expand with faster CAGR thanks to the growing penetration of a wide area network (WAN) solutions.