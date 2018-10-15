Soil Stabilization Materials Market registering a CAGR of 6.6% for the period between 2018 and 2028

Future Market Insights presents a detailed analysis and delivers key insights on the global soil stabilization materials market in its latest report titled “Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”. The long-term outlook of the global soil stabilization materials market remains positive with the soil stabilization materials value pegged at over US$ 15.7 Bn in 2018. It is expected to reach US$ 29 Bn by the end of 2028, growing with a healthy CAGR of 6.6%. Among the segments by material type, the minerals & stabilizers segment is estimated to hold a dominant share in terms of value over the forecast period. Under the minerals & stabilizers segment, the lime sub-segment is expected to be at the forefront throughout the forecast period. However, the polymer segment is expected to grow with a relatively higher CAGR, with significant growth in value share. Among all regions, China is expected to dominate the global soil stabilization market throughout the forecast period with a healthy CAGR of 7.0%. In this report, FMI sheds light on the drivers and restraints expected to impact the global soil stabilization materials market during the forecast period.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Dynamics

The global soil stabilization materials market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the rapidly growing construction industry. Rapid population growth and escalated urbanization have boosted the building and construction industry in developing countries. Also, the increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure and increasing need for efficient road transportation to facilitate effective global & international trade are expected to surge the soil stabilization materials market across the globe. Increasing governmental focus on infrastructural development and rising investments in real estate have surged the growth of the construction sector. Increasing infrastructural investments by governments across Asia Pacific, North America and Western Europe are expected to lead to an increase in the number of roads, railways, bridges, pathways, etc., which in turn will escalate the soil stabilization materials market. Also, the increasing need for high agricultural productivity and the rising demand for high agricultural yield are pegged to boost the demand for soil stabilization materials from the agricultural sector. Also, other end-use applications such landfilling and increasing sports activities due to the growing attention towards sports are slated to ramp up the consumption of soil stabilization materials.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global soil stabilization materials market has been segmented on the basis of application type into industrial, non-agriculture and agriculture.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is estimated to dominate the global soil stabilization materials market in terms of value over the forecast period

Under the industrial segment, the roads and runways sub-segment is expected hold the lion’s share in terms of value and grow with a significant CAGR of 7.2%

Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Regional Forecast

From a regional perspective, China, North America and Western Europe are expected to collectively account for over a 70% value share in the global soil stabilization materials market. All the regions are expected to witness sound growth, except Japan, which is expected to exhibit slow growth with a CAGR below 5%. Regions such as North America and Asia Pacific are expected to register significant growth with CAGRs above 7%. The growth of the construction industry across the globe and the launch of new governmental projects in developing and developed economies are projected to drive the demand for soil stabilization materials.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players identified during the study of the global soil stabilization materials include Graymont Limited, Carmuse, Low & Bonar PLC, Tensar Corporation, Boral Limited, Adelaide Brighton Limited, Sibelco Australia Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd., Lhoist and Thrace Group, among others.