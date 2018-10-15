Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to reach $30.8 billion by 2024
Pre-harvest Equipments Industry Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025
Global Agriculture Robots Market is forecasted to reach $5 billion by 2024
Global Reservoir Engineering Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2023
SCR Market Analysis 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Press Releases Today

Shagun Gupta, Savio John Pereira, Asha Hariharan (Beauty Soiree for Fall Winter/ Festive Look 2018)

Lifestyle

“A Rendezvous with Shagun Gupta”, a Beauty Soiree will be held at Amara on October 17th, 2018. Get a sneak peek into latest beauty trends that will be blossoming across runways for Fall Winter/ Festive Look 2018 with trendsetter Shagun Gupta.

From bold makeup choices to creative hairdos, get introduced to the hottest look for the season with Celebrity Hair Stylist Savio John Pereira and Makeup Artist Asha Hariharan. All this while you sip on Champagne and indulge in delectable savories! At the end of the evening you can take home goody bags loaded with amazing beauty samples.

Date: October 17th, 2018

Venue: Amara, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Entry: Free (by RSVP Only)

Time: 2 pm

RSVP: 9167750641

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.