Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to play chess with Pune Students

The unique chess tournament to be held at Edify International School Pune

• Around 1000 participants, top 12 will play with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

• Top seven from 12 will get prize money, trophy and certificate

• For registration login at : www.edifypune.com

Edify International School Pune in association with Pune District Chess Association is all set to bring a unique Chess tournament for school students aged between 5 and 16. The preliminary rounds are scheduled between 17-18 November, which will witness around 1000 participants from Pune and the top 12 finalists will get an opportunity to play against Viswanathan Anand in a 1: 12 match on 8th December at Edify International School Hinjewadi, Pune.

This will be the most unique opportunity for Pune students as it involves our own Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, the tournament will be telecasted live on YouTube.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Chand Budhrani, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Edify International School said, “Viswanathan Anand is the brand ambassador of Edify International School Pune and the management wanted to provide a unique opportunity to students to play a match against Grandmaster hence the chess championship is being organized to select the top finalists”.

While addressing media Ms. Priya Anand, Principal of Edify International School said, “On 8th December 2018, Viswanathan Anand will also inaugurate Edify international school offering IB curriculum and address the chess lovers. He will also be felicitating the top 3 toughest competitors from the final 10. The total prize money in the event is Rs 45,000/-, top 7 participants will be honoured with prize money, trophy and certificates.”

The prize money for top 7 participants will be 1) Rs.10,000/- 2) Rs.6000/- 3) Rs. 4000/- 4) Rs. 2500/-, 5)2500/- 6) Rs. 2000/- and 7) Rs 2000/-.

Mr. Joseph D’Souza, Chairman, Pune District Chess Association, said “It is a golden opportunity for the youngsters of Pune to participate in this event and qualify to play with ex-world champion, the legendary Viswanathan Anand, it will be a boost for the talented player of Pune they will be getting tips from him”.

The championship has a registration fee of Rs. 300 and the revenue generated through this fee will be utilized to sponsor a girl child education from the underprivileged background to study at Edify Hinjewadi Pune. BLiSS scholarship will be offered to a student in Grade 6 and will be identified through a unique talent identification program through Teach for India.

Edify International School is located in Pune’s premier IT hub. The school offers a broad, rich and challenging curriculum based on the world-renowned IB programmes. It promotes a strong foundation in the academic disciplines, a broad exposure to the liberal arts, and selective opportunities to pursue individual interests. As students’ progress, the programme becomes increasingly flexible and offers a wide array of electives beyond the core curriculum. This is the first academic year of the school which is a candidate school for IB PYP and MYP.

It also offers sports facilities including tennis basketball football skating badminton swimming and squash. Music, dance, drama, visual art and design are the important part of the school offering.

Interested participants can log in to the website: www.edifypune.com for more information and registration. There are limited entries hence the registration will be done on first come first serve basis. Candidates also can contact on: 7741950000/ 7741850000; Email: events@bkfbliss.org

Candidates also can register at offline registration centres:

Edify International School, 38, Phase 1, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune- 411057

Joseph D’souza Chess Academy, 1138, Sadashiv Peth, Next to Indian Bank near perugate police Chowky, Pune- 411030

Budhrani Knowledge Foundation, D35, Vastusree Complex,, Near Hyde Park, Market Yard, Pune- 411037

