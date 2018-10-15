Global UAV Drones Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)_by Drones Type (Commercial, Military), by Payload (Up to 25kg, Up to 150kg, and Others), by Components (Camera, Sensor, and Others), by Application, and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

UAV Drones Market valued USD 16.34 Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 74.26 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.32%.

This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The report analyses competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the UAV Drones Market.

Key factors expected to drive the growth of Global UAV Drones Market include increase in venture funding, rapid technological advancements and declining prices, growing demand across commercial and non-commercial end-users, and rising demand for drone-generated data in commercial applications.

However, security and safety issues as well as social issues, such as privacy and nuisance concerns are restraining Global UAV Drones Market growth.

Camera segment to account for the largest share of the Global UAV Drones Market between 2017 and 2026

Based on components, Global UAV Drones Market is segmented into Camera, Sensor, Navigation System, Controller System, Propulsion System, and Battery. From this segment market for camera is anticipated to account for the largest share of the Global UAV Drones Market during the forecast period. Camera systems offer features such as continuous video monitoring, remote surveillance, border security, and protection of critical infrastructure, and thermographic inspection of inaccessible buildings.

Precision agriculture application to grow at highest CAGR by 2026

From the commercial application segment, precision agriculture is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR by 2026. With use of drones in agriculture it is possible to reduce time and cost required to conduct an accurate survey, it also offers real time data collection, and high-resolution imagery of farmland.

Commercial applications to hold largest share of Global UAV Drones Market in 2017

By Application, Global UAV Drones Market is segmented into Commercial Drone Applications and Military Drone Applications. From this segment market for commercial applications to hold largest market share in 2017 owing to rising demand for drones and drone-generated data in commercial applications, increasing use in retail and e-commerce sectors.

North America to hold the largest share of the overall Global UAV Drones Market by 2026

Geographically Global UAV Drones Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all geographical regions, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the overall Global UAV Drones Market during the forecast period. Growth of this region can be attributed to rising demand for military and commercial applications in North American countries such as US and Canada.