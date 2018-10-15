Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Specialty (Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Hematology, Genetic Testing and Others), by Providers (Independent Laboratory & Reference Laboratory, Hospital based Laboratories and Others) and by Geography

Clinical laboratory is a laboratory, where various tests are done on clinical specimens in order to obtain information about patient’s health as pertaining to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market valued USD 112.6 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 190.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Report includes assessment of Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the speciality, providers, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, growing public-private investments as well as research funding & grants to develop innovative laboratory testing procedures are trending the overall Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market. However, issues related to pricing pressure faced by healthcare payers and providers will restrain the market growth.

The Independent Laboratory segment is expected to witness lucrative market growth:

Independent Laboratory segment is anticipated to hold substantial market share during the forecast period. Increasing automation & digitalization of diagnostic laboratories across major countries and significant reimbursement coverage for clinical tests performed at reference/independent laboratories in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market segment.

Europe is expected to lead the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market during the forecast period:

Europe is anticipated to hold substantial market share over forecast period. Government initiatives to promote awareness about preventive screening, growing public and private funding for research on the development of clinical laboratory tests in this region are driving market growth are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Speciality: Clinical Chemistry Testing, Microbiology Testing, Hematology Testing, Immunology Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing and Drug of Abuse Testing

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Provider: Independent and Reference Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories and Nursing and Physician Office-based Laboratories

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America