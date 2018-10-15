Global Reservoir Engineering Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2023
Press Releases Today

Future Algae and Fungi Technology

Education

It gives us great pleasure to warmly welcome you all to “Future Algae and Fungi Technology conference” which will be held in Tokyo, Japan during March 28-29, 2019 hosted by Longdom Conferences. The conference is a highly organized campaign with the theme “Recent Advances and Future Prospects in Mycology and Phycology” which will be the best stage for all the Mycologists, Phycologists, Scientists, Researchers, Leaders of Industries, University Professors, Doctors, Medical Practitioners, Microbiologists, Geneticist, Students and Clinical Research Organizations to gather on a single platform that helps to gain knowledge from current issues and innovations in the field of Algae and Fungi Technology.

