Critical and Chronic Care Products Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% to reach value of $15064.02 million by 2023
Production And Basic Principles Of Seamless Steel Tubes
UAV Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023
Mass Spectrometer Market to Reach Around US$ 10,884.8 Million by 2026
Airbag Market is estimated to reach $41.5 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 9.3% between 2016 and 2024

Press Releases Today

Fresher’s Party 2k18 at SISTec

Education

Fresher’s Party 2K18 at SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec

When it comes to partying hard, nothing can stop the students of Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec. The fresher’s party which was held at SISTec on 13th Oct was a mix of great talent and all the fresher enthusiasm that one can ask for.
The students were thrilled with the presence of DJ who made sure there was never a dull moment with his hit tracks. Shortlisted students were picked up for competing for the final battle. Mr Honey Pawar & Ms. Kritika Rana Bagged up the title of Mr & Ms fresher’s 2K18.
#SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
#VisitUs: http://www.sistec.ac.in/

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.