Cloud Business Email Market 2018 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Business Email Market, By Operating System (Windows, Linux, UNIX, Mainframe), By Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecommunication) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Google, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the market leaders in the cloud business email market and are investing into cloud business email market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication among others. Increasing need for real time computing of applications is one major factor fueling the growth of cloud business email market. Google also offers advanced security features and provides great functionality.

North America region holds the largest market share of global cloud business email market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud computing applications and in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Cloud Business Email Market has been segmented on the basis of operating system, organization size and vertical. The operating system segment is further bifurcated into windows, Linux, UNIX, mainframe and others. Out of which, the windows sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cloud business email market. Windows operating system is the most popular and the most used and hence continues to dominate the cloud business email market.

Major factor driving the growth of cloud business email market is the growing popularity of cloud computing and cloud based applications. Increasing demand for business intelligence and analytics is another major factor driving the growth of cloud business email market. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence into cloud computing systems is another major factor driving the growth of cloud business email market. Growing adoption of internet of things and increasing trend of bring your own device is another major factor fueling the growth of cloud business email market. Increasing user base on social media and other online media is also one major factor responsible for driving the growth of cloud business email market. Cloud business email provides low cost sending and receiving or messages without any complex programming.

The global cloud business email market is expected to grow at approx. USD 2.15 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in cloud business email market are – Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus International PLC (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), J2 Global Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), GoDaddy, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

Cloud business email market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Operating System

• Windows

• Linux

• UNIX

• Mainframe

• Others

By Organization Size

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Retail

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud business email market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cloud business email market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for business analytics and intelligence applications across various industry verticals in that region.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Infrastructure Providers

• Technology Providers

• Telecommunication companies

• Government Bodies

