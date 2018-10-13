K.J Alphons & Indresh Kumar launches book on PM Narendra Modi’s life-Narendra Modi: A Charismatic & Visionary Statesman’

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam & Mr. Indresh Kumar, Member, National Executive Committee, RSS on Thursday launched the book ‘Narendra Modi: A Charismatic & Visionary Statesman’, Authored by Dr Adish C. Aggarwala and eminent British author Ms. Sarah J Marchington.

During the book launch many eminence people were presented: Hon’ble Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan, former Judge, Supreme Court and former Chairman, Law Commission of India; Mr. Indresh Kumar, Member, National Executive Committee, RSS; by H.E. Mr. Gonchig Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia; H.E. Ms. Alyaa Ghannam, Ambassador, League of Arab States Mission; Hon’ble Mr. Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal and former Chief Justice of Patna High Court; Mr. Lovemore Ncube, Counsellor of Zimbabwe; Mr. Shyam Jaju, National Vice President, BJP; Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, Founder, Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti; Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam, All India Imam Organization; Acharya Vivek Muni.

The 672 Page book, weighing 5 kilograms on Japanese matte art paper, claims to present an objective picture of the country’s 14th. Dr Adish C Aggarwala and Ms Sarah J Marchington, dedicated to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the transformation of the lives of underprivileged citizens of India.

Foreword has been contributed by Mr. Amit Shah, National President of BJP. The Messages have been received from Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development, Ganga Rejuvenation, Road Transport, Highways and Shipping; Mr. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Coal and Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, Founder, Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust). The Prefaces have been written by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development; Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana and Mr. Indresh Kumar, Member, National Executive Committee, RSS.

This book deconstructs the events of the larger than life Modi and sutures them together to present an objective picture of the Indian Prime Minister, who successfully left the spectre of the Gujarat riots of 2002 behind to rise like a phoenix in spite of much adversity and court battles. The book also contains rare photographs of Modi depicting his life since childhood. The book contains pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending various important events and his meetings with eminent personalities from across the world. These people include Kings, Presidents and Prime Ministers of various countries, and several other influential persons such as religious heads. It also includes various Governors, Chief Ministers, Chief Justices and Chief Secretaries of all the Indian states. It includes photographs of Members of Parliament belonging to National Democratic Alliance, Heads of various tribunals, PSUs, paramilitary and armed forces, CEOs of PSUs who have significantly contributed to the development of the nation by effective implementation of the policies and decisions of Narendra Modi government. In addition to pictures, a short biographical sketch (with photo) of each of these personalities has also been included in the book as part of its encyclopaedic subject index.

Amit Shah, President of BJP in his Foreword to the book has said that “Shri Narendra Modi has become an icon of Politics of Development. With his thrust on innovation and entrepreneurship, he has taken a slew of de-licensing and deregulation measures to remove complexities that hindered growth of business in the country.”

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development, Ganga Rejuvenation, Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, in his write up in the book has said, “A complete people’s man devoid of any personal interest, Narendra Modi dedicated his entire life to betterment of the country. He is the leader who has heralded a new era of welfare politics.”

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Coal, in his write up in the book, has said, “His determination to ensure that benefits from various policies reach the last person at the bottom of the pyramid is testament to his devotion to the nation and its people.”

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Defence, in her write up in the book, has said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided much needed leadership to the masses. His idea of governance is inclusive and people oriented. Under his able leadership, we have been able to retain the tenets of peace even in times of grave provocation by our immediate neighbor.”

Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, in his write up in the book has said “He is a man for whom country comes first, party second and then his individual self. His simple lifestyle but resounding work culture are reasons for the novel cohesiveness in the government machinery.”

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has said in his write up, “His vision of ‘New India’ is taking shape and by 2022 India will be a fully transformed country, free from poverty, corruption, nepotism, casteism, religious discrimination, economic disparity and regional imbalances.”

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development, in his write up has said “Modiji has sacrificed self centered desires for the service of the nation.”

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated in his write up in the book has stated “His reforms, pragmatic measures and continued efforts to make India better each day are all a reflection of the fact that he has kept his promises.”

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, has said “The emergence of Modi as Prime Minister is the advent of a

new era of clean politics and proves that a man from the lowest strata of the society can also rise to the highest political position in India.”

Indresh Kumar, Member, National Executive, RSS has said in the book “Shri Narendra Modi does not only know the poor, poverty and their pain but he himself has observed it very closely.”