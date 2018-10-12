Bevacizumab Biosimilar Market 2018 – Pfizer, Allergan, Amgen, Biocon, Reliance lifesciences
CBRN Security Market Report 2018 – Survitec Group Limited, Tingley Rubber Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc
Global Inorganic Salts Market is estimated to reach $69,131 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2024
Boost Your Reddit Account with Upvote
Autocad Training in Pune

Press Releases Today

IOC Picks Senegal as 1st African Host For Youth Olympics

Interviews and Features

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has picked its first African host of any Olympics, formally awarding the 2022 Youth Games to Senegal. Senegal President Macky Sall was present to see IOC members confirm the executive board’s preference from four candidates. Senegal will host the youth games in three places: Dakar; a new city of Diamniadio, close to the capital; and the coastal resort of Saly.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards IAS preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.