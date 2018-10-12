Homeland Security Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Our latest research report entitled Homeland Security Market (by type (aviation security, border security, critical infrastructure security, martitime security, mass transport security and cyber security) and end-user (sector and private sector)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Homeland Security. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Homeland Security cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Homeland Security growth factors.

The forecast Homeland Security Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Homeland Security on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global homeland security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Homeland Security works in the civilian sphere to protect the states within an outside its borders. Its stated goal is to prepare for, prevent, and respond to domestic emergencies particularly terrorism. The main objective of the homeland security is to secure country’s borders, airports, seaports and waterways research and develop the latest security technologies and other critical infrastructure and respond to natural disasters or terrorists acts and analyze intelligence.

Rising risk of terrorist attack, use of immigration related in defense and increasing cases of cybercrime and another cyber fraud are the factors driving the growth of the homeland security market. Additionally, government initiatives to prevent territorial and cross-border wars fuels the growth of the homeland security market. Moreover, number of smuggling and trafficking cases has increased therefore protective measures such as homeland security products and the government to safeguard the interests of the country are adopting these systems. Thus, this factor has significantly influenced the growth of the market.

On the other hand, lack of skills workforce and high cost of security products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the homeland security systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, need for information security and database in public and private sector organizations including railways, energy, military and telecommunication have opened several doors of opportunities for the key players in the homeland security market.

Among the geographies, North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the homeland security market followed by Asia Pacific region due to huge expenditure in the defense segment and technological advancements. Additionally, growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats is anticipated to show a profitable growth in the European regions. On the other hand, emerging countries such as India and china are anticipated to drive the regional growth over the upcoming years. Probably in India safety, concerns regarding terrorist attacks have encouraged the central government to highly focus on the country’s security and defense infrastructure. Furthermore, cyber security is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the regions such as North America and Europe that are heavily investing in the cyber defenses, which in turn is driving the growth of homeland security, market.

Segment Covered

The report on global homeland security market covers segments such as, type and end-user. On the basis of type the global homeland security market is categorized into aviation security, border security, critical infrastructure security, martitime security, mass transport security and cyber security. On the basis of end-user the global homeland security market is categorized into public sector and private sector.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of -.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global homeland security market such as, Unisys, General Dynamics, Elbit System, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, IBM, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global homeland security market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of homeland security market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the homeland security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the homeland security market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

