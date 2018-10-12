Fuel/Petroleum Dyes & Markers Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Fuel/Petroleum Dyes & Markers Market By Type (Fluorescent Dyes, Ethyl Dyes, Azo Dyes & Others); By Form (Liquid, Powder, Solvent) Color (Red, Yellow, Blue, Green and Others) By Application (Gasoline, Diesel, Jet Fuels, Fuel Oil and Others) and By Geography – Forecast 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the demand created by the low taxed fuels, and the fuels used for agricultural purposes in economies like the U.K. and U.S.

Europe held the largest market share in the Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market

Europe is the dominant market for dyes and markers, owing to increased logistics and adulteration threats to the refined fuel market. European Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market is anticipated to reach $398 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 2.21%. The stringent regulations levied for using solvents that emit high VOCs are driving the Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market. Red dyes find their applications across various geographies, majorly APAC and the Middle East. These products have seen high demand over the past few years, and will continue to do, especially with increased demand from the European countries. Solvent Yellow 124 is the standard dye which is used in numerous fuel applications such as heating oil, agricultural diesel as well as various rebated fuels, especially in Estonia and European Union.

Selected Market Share Analysis done in the Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market report

• As per IndustryARC analysts, The refineries, as far as their demand growth is concerned, varies according to the applications it caters to, namely diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. Special-purpose markers are likely to propel key revenues in the future. With developing economies focus on aerospace programs and with the inclination in the consumer spending on automobiles, the dyes and markers market will likely be buoyed.

• Despite being a mature industry, dyes and markers continue to gone through metamorphism in order to meet the ever increasing consumer demands, pricing issues, globalization, rising emphasis on sustainable products, challenges of regulations, etc. The recent plummet in oil prices could possibly force dyes and markers to plunge down , if continued. However, suppliers like Innospec Inc. and John Hogg Co. Ltd. have been successful in balancing their bottom lines from specialty marker solutions.

To access / purchase the Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market report browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/7379/Fuel-Petroleum-Dyes-and-Markers-Market-Research-Report.html

Excerpts on Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market Growth Factors

• The fuel/petroleum dyes and markers market is set to witness increased adoption as fuel leakages and growing environmental concerns will require suppliers to include such markers.

• Diesel is the largest application area for fuel/petroleum dyes and markers, and is estimated to reach $526.88 million in terms of revenue, and 8438.72 kilo tons in terms of volume by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.93% and 5.48% respectively.

• The alkyl dyes market, which contributes major revenues shares to the fuel dyes and markers industry, is estimated to reach $509.87 million till 2021 growing at a CAGR of 2.37%.

• Azo Dyes Market is anticipated to reach $386.59 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.74%.

• The market for red dye is anticipated to hit $393.87 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 4.44%.

Key players of Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market:

• Innospec Inc. is the pioneer supplier in the fuel/petroleum dyes and markers market, contributing to a fair good share of the overall revenue. Its plethora of services, continual product launches and innovation have been successful in catering to a wide range customers, consequently maintaining their hold over the market.

• John Hogg & Co. Ltd. has been successful in addressing to logistics and refinery needs, and their strong foothold in bestowing an array of customized solutions is the primary reason as to why they are amongst the leading suppliers.

Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market By Type:

1. Fluorescent Dye

2. Alkyl Dye

3. Azo Dye

4. Other Dye

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market By Form

1. Introduction

2. Liquid

3. Powder

4. Solvents

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market By Color

1 Introduction

2 Red Dye

3 Yellow Dye

4 Blue Dye

5 Other Dyes & Markers

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market by Application

1. Introduction

2. Gasoline

3. Diesel

4. Jet Fuels

5. Fuel Oils

6. Others

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

• SBZ Corporation

• Sunbelt Corporation

• MidContinental Chemical Company, Inc;

• United Color Manufacturing, Inc;

• SGS SA

• Authentix Inc (Carlyle Group L.P.)

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Steiner SAS (Axyntis Group)

What can you expect from the report?

The Fuel Petroleum Dyes and Markers Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.