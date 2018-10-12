E-Construct: Engineering Consulting Firms | Home Builders | Corporate Training

Aerospace Robotics Market Report 2018 – Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited, Kuka AG, ABB Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation
ECONSTRUCT Design & Build Pvt Ltd is a leading consultancy and contracting company in India that has executed construction work for some of the most significant projects in the country. We continue to alter the structural landscape through several other prestigious projects in the residential, commercial, and Institutional space.

Our expertise across diverse infrastructure domains is evident through the successful execution of various projects covering:

Residential Constructions – Ultra Modern Skyscrapers, Luxury Villas and more.
Commercial & Institutional Constructions – IT Parks, Office Complexes, Hotels, Shopping Malls, Schools, Hospitals etc.
Road Constructions – Earthwork & Paving, Electrification, Landscaping, Widening,
Infrastructure Development – Underground water tanks, Overhead water tanks, Septic tanks, Compound Walls, Landscape Design, Rainwater harvesting etc.

Since inception, we have steadily attained substantial client’s satisfaction and value addition for our projects. With an impressive track record of one of the fast growing company and several projects due for completion, we are all geared up to set new benchmarks in the upcoming future.

Our success stems from the steely resolve of our young, passionate and dedicated team of qualified and experienced engineers, supervisors, technicians and administrative staff. Their expertise enables a quick flow of knowledge and efficient decision-making throughout the organization.

