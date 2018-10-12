Construction Glass Market Report 2018 – SCHOTT AG, Sisecam Group, and Central Glass Co. Ltd.
Construction glass are transparent partitions used as coverings for walls. These glasses include heat insulating, sound proof, and glass tubing materials. Adoption of glasses in architecture allows abundant daylight, expansion views, productivity gains, and others. A variety of glass are being used in construction such as heavy sheet glass, window glass, insulation glass units, colored glass, patterned glass, shaped glass, wire glass, and others. Moreover, technological advancements have improved and strengthened the resistance to shattering which have resulted into many more applications of glass than just windows.
The global construction glass market is majorly propelled by factors such as expanding construction industry, rapid industrialization, technological advancements in glass industry, increasing demand for energy efficient temperature management solutions, and rise in demand for sustainable construction. However, rising cost of raw materials, and stringent regulations for carbon dioxide emissions are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging economies, and increasing popularity of green buildings would create growth opportunities in coming years.
The global construction glass market is bifurcated as type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, application, and geography. Type includes special glass (laminated glass, toughened glass, flat glass, and other special glass), and low-e glass (solar control low-e glass, hard coat low-e glass, and soft coat low-e glass). Chemical composition is segmented as potash-lime, potash-lead, and soda-lime. Manufacturing process segment is categorized as float process, and rolled/sheet process. Application includes residential, and commercial.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key players include Gulf Glass Industries Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Bendheim Glass, CSG Holding Limited, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sisecam Group, and Central Glass Co. Ltd., among others.
Scope of the Global Construction Glass Market
Type Segments
Special Glass
Laminated Glass
Toughened Glass
Flat Glass
Other Special Glass
Low-E Glass
Solar Control Low-E Glass
Hard Coat Low-E Glass
Soft Coat Low-E Glass
Chemical Composition Segments
Potash-Lime
Potash-Lead
Soda-Lime
Manufacturing Process Segments
Float Process
Rolled/Sheet Process
Application Segments
Residential
Commercial
Geography Segments
North America
U.S
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
