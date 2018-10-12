Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report 2018 – Freescale Semiconductors Ltd., General Electric Co., Delphi Automotive Plc., Denso Corporation

MEMS sensors are main components of the electronic systems which are used in the automobiles. MEMS technology is used for production of micro machined sensors used for joining signal processing abilities on a single chip involved within the similar set. The rising technological spread and union of automotive mems sensors products with some massive applications such as electronic stability control, electronic control unit, safety & security, & strict government rules to offer security, safety, and reliability in the vehicles are the key factors boosting the growth of the automotive MEMS sensors market.

Environment friendly and energy effective technology, bulk manufacturing capability, low price and compressed size, and government rules on effectiveness, safety, and driver support are the factors driving the growth of the automotive MEMS sensors market. Though, tough integration and packaging method may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, innovative applications for the current MEMS sensors, and innovative technologies such as hybrid and electric vehicles might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global automotive MEMS sensors market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type into MEMS inertial sensor (MEMS gyroscope, inertial combo sensor, and MEMS accelerometer), MEMS pressure sensor, and MEMS microphones. Further application segment includes electronic stability control, electronic control unit, advanced driver assistance system, safety & security, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, tire pressure monitoring system, OIS cameras, in-car navigation, microphone in cabin, and other applications.

Based on geography, global automotive MEMS sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Freescale Semiconductors Ltd., General Electric Co., Delphi Automotive Plc., Denso Corporation, Invensense, Inc., Harman international industries, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies Ag, Panasonic Corporation, and Murata Electronics Oy., among others.

Scope of the Automotive MEMS Sensors Market

TypeSegments

Mems Inertial Sensor

MEMS Gyroscope

Inertial Combo Sensor

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Pressure Sensor

MEMS Microphones

Application Segments

Electronic Stability Control

Electronic Control Unit

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Safety & Security

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

OIS Cameras

In-Car Navigation

Microphone in Cabin

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

