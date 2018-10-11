Global Zeolite Industry: Global Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2018-2025

Global Zeolite Market, provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite.

More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized; the most common are zeolites A, X, Y, and ZMS-5; Natural and synthetic zeolites are used commercially because of their unique adsorption, ion-exchange, molecular sieve, and catalytic properties.

Major markets for natural zeolites are pet litter, animal feed, horticultural applications (soil conditioners and growth media), and wastewater treatment. Major use categories for synthetic zeolites are catalysts, detergents, molecular sieves.



The global Zeolite market has developed maturely and slowly. Synthetic zeolites account for over 40% of the total consumption of zeolite; Natural zeolites account for the remainder.

Key Companies Analysis: UOP (Honeywell),CECA (Arkema),BASF,Zeochem AG,Tosoh,Grace,Zeolyst,Bear River Zeolite,Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM),Clariant,Canadian Zeolite Corp,St. Cloud Zeolite,KNT Group,Zeotech Corp,Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical,Shanghai Hengye



