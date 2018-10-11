Do You Know

Ritu Beri is a famous fashion designer of India.

she did her Schooling from various school of all over India because she was from Indian Army background.

Ritu’s Father name is Col. Balbir Singh Beri who belonged to the elite regt. of the Indian Army.

Ritu’s Mother name is Indu Beri .

she completed her graduation from National Institute of Fashion Technology in delhi 1987

which was the first batch with only 25 students.

Ritu Beri is the first Asian fashion designer that shared french fashion brand.

bollybood stars are the client of Ritu Beri like Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit,

Preety Zinta and also Hollybood stars are the

customer of Ritu Beri like prince charls, nicole kidman, Laetitia Casta.

In the paris catwalk show ,Ritu Beri presented her design.

She started the career in 1990 from fashion when was start the Fashion in india.

She wrote the Book on Fashion.Ritu Beri has authored the book,”101 Ways to Look Good”.