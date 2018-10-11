Digital Potentiometer IC Market Drivers, Share and Key Vendors Analysis till 2025

11th October 2018 – Global Digital Potentiometer IC Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Potentiometers are frequently used in many electronic circuits. They are, moreover, used to make small manual adjustments to the current flow or the voltage in a circuit, or they are used to return resistors whose exact vales cannot be found. A digital potentiometer (also called a resistive digital-to-analog converter, or informally a digipot) is a digitally-controlled electronic component that mimics the analog functions of a potentiometer. It is often used for adornment and scaling analog signals by microcontrollers.

Digital potentiometers (digipots) are particularly used to shorten and scale analog signals. Digipots offers an output resistance that is unstable based on digital inputs and so is, referred to as resistive digital-to-analog converters (RDACs). Digipots are thus characteristic ally attainable with linear or logarithmic tap points.

Access Digital Potentiometer IC Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-potentiometer-ic-market

Digital potentiometers present the advantages that they are programmable and their principles can be attuned automatically devoid of the need for physical modification. Digital potentiometers are electronic devices, typically in the form of integrated circuits. These devices can be used to restore the conservative passive potentiometers. Digital potentiometers are active devices and their procedure requires the supply of an appropriate electronic voltage to the chip.

Digital potentiometers can substitute the mechanical potentiometers and they present the recompense that they are programmable. The value of the confrontation at the center point can be diverse electronically by indoctrination of the chip. Each step of the resistor ladder has its own switch which can connect this step to the output terminal of the potentiometer. The chosen step on the ladder determines the resistance ratio of the digital potentiometer.

Digital potentiometers are normally used in op-amp applications where a variable programmable gain is required. They are also used in many other electronic circuits such as analog filter circuits where a programmable changeable cut-off frequency is necessary. Global Digital Potentiometer IC Market is segmented by application into digital potentiometer can be used in any application where in general a trimming potentiometer or preset-resistor is used. The big advantage is that they can be controlled in the closed loop.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Analog Device

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Ams

ON Semiconductor

Maxim

Intersil

Vishay

Parallax

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

8 Bit

6 Bit

7 Bit

10 Bit

Others

Request a Sample Copy of Digital Potentiometer IC Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-potentiometer-ic-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Potentiometer IC in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com