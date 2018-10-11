Crop Sprayer Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2022
Global Radiodermatitis Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research
The System-On-Chip Technologies Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality
Global Forging Lubricants Market 2018 – Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market: Top Key Market Trends 2018-2025

Press Releases Today

5th International Conference on Wireless, Telecommunication & IoT

Tech

Welcome to Wireless 2019..!!

Conference Series llc Ltd heartily invites across the globe to attend 5th International Conference on Wireless, Telecommunication & IoT (Wireless-2019) schedule during June 20-21, 2018 at Rome, Italy a leading forum for Business Professionals, Scientists, Professors, Directors of Companies, Delegates, Industrialists, Researchers and Students in the fields of Wireless, Telecommunication and IoT to exchange information on their latest research progress and with a theme “Connect and Communicate the Trendz of Technology” .

Slots Available: Speaker, Delegate, Symposia, Workshop and Exhibitor

Conference Highlights: 5G and Beyond, Telecommunication, Wireless Communication, Internet of Things (IoT), Ad Hoc and Sensors Networks, Technology for Wireless, Mobile and Wireless Network, Satellite Communication, Green Communication, Microwave Communication, Optical Communications, Radar Technology, Antennas, Radio Broadcasting, Digital Signal Processing, Remote Sensing, Real Time Embedded Systems, Big Data and Cloud Computing

Conference Webpage: https://wirelesscommunication.insightconferences.com/

We are very confident that we will definitely offer you an unforgettable experience in exploring new opportunities. We sincerely hopes to have you accept our invitation and join us in June at Rome.

Contact Person:
Suzane Jones
Program Manager | Wireless 2019
Conference Series llc Ltd
47 Churchfield Road, London, W3 6AY, UK
Office Phone No: (702) 508-5200 Ext: 8051
Toll Free: +0-800-014-8923 (UK)
E: wireless@engineeringspeakerexperts.org
wireless@enggconferences.com

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.