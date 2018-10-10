Vision Positioning System Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Market Scenario:
A Vision Positioning System is the method of positioning of a system that uses optical sensors, ultrasonic and image data to help the various instruments to identify its current position. The advantage of optical sensors is the ability to provide the distance information needed for collision avoidance. The growth of the vision positioning system market is driven by the increasing use of vision positioning systems in industrial automation and indoor navigation to handle various kinds of operations. Being a new technology the Vision Positioning System market is also driven by the continuous evolution of CMIOS image sensor.
The study indicates that the Vision Positioning System Market is method that provide the volume of information about the localization using vision information, extraction of visual features for positioning straightforward and representing the environment. However, it processes information from every sensor and completes complex calculations in real time. Camera system have become a predominant component of the Vision Positioning System. The Vision Positioning system industry is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in demand for automation in industrial applications. However, intensive training and education, an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets, restrain the vision positioning system market growth. Moreover, demand for miniaturization of machine vision system provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in machine vision system industry.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3204
The global The Vision Positioning System market is expected to grow at USD ~$13.32 Billion by 2023, at ~10.87% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the Vision Positioning System Market are – DJI (China), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Sick AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Parrot SA (France), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe), Senion AB (Europe), Seegrid Corporation (U.S) among others
Segments:
The global Vision Positioning System market has been segmented on the basis of component, solution, location, platform, type, end-user and region.
Vision Positioning System Market by Component:
- Sensors
- Camera Systems
- Markers
- Others
Vision Positioning System Market by Solution:
- Tracking Solutions
- Navigation Solutions
- Analytics Solutions
- Industrial Solutions
- Others
Vision Positioning System Market by Location:
- Indoor Positioning System
- Outdoor Positioning System
- Others
Vision Positioning System Market by Platform:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle – Drones
- Automated Guided Vehicles
- Robotics
- Space Vehicles
- Others
Vision Positioning System Market by Type:
- 1 D
- 2 D
- 3 D
Vision Positioning System Market by End-User:
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Government & Defense
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Others
Vision Positioning System Market by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Vision Positioning System market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Growing demand of innovative technology is driving the Vision Positioning System in North America and has become the leading in countries in the world as the highest usage in small drones, automated guided vehicles, and robotics for commercial and civil applications. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing a positive growth in the Vision Positioning System market during in present days and will reach to the highest point in forecast periods. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a fair share in the Vision Positioning System market due to the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Intended Audience
- System Security
- Software investors
- Defense and Government
- Police Departments
- BFSI
- Private Companies
- Component Suppliers
- Investors and Venture Capitalist
- Police Departments
- Vision Positioning System Service Provider
- Vision Positioning System Agencies
- Technology Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vision-positioning-system-market-3204
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
TABLE 2 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION
TABLE 3 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY LOCATION
TABLE 4 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PLATFORM
TABLE 5 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 6 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 7 VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGIONS
TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION
TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY LOCATION
TABLE 11 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PLATFORM
TABLE 12 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 13 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER
TABLE 14 NORTH AMERICA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION
TABLE 15 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
TABLE 16 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION
TABLE 17 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY LOCATION
TABLE 18 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PLATFORM
TABLE 19 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 20 U.S. VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION
TABLE 21 CANADA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
TABLE 22 CANADA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION
TABLE 23 CANADA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY LOCATION
TABLE 24 CANADA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PLATFORM
TABLE 25 CANADA VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY END-USER
Continued…
Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/vision-positioning-system-market
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312