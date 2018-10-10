Optical Imaging Market Report 2018 – Topcon Medical systems, Inc., Abbott, Bioptigen, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Optical imaging a is developing non-invasive process or technology that enables detailed and more specific assessment of organs, tissues, and even molecules. The technique uses photons and visible light to obtain thorough images of organ and tissue and also the smaller structures such as molecules and cells. Technique is proved to be much efficient and safer than other imaging methods such as MRI and X rays. It has also been detected to be of great potential for disease diagnosis, prevention and treatment. It uses several colors and spectra of light to calculate or measure and perceive the diverse properties of a tissue.

Rising efforts for R&D by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies that require the use of optical imaging systems is inspiring the market growth. In addition, educational institutions and veterinary hospitals are using this technology in diagnostics and research purposes, owing to its non-invasive and much safer nature. On the other hand, factors such as high cost linked with the process, lack of skilled technicians and stringent government policies are obstructing the market growth. The non-invasive nature of the technology provides large opportunities to the process in the coming years.

The global optical imaging market has been segmented by product, technique, therapeutic area, application, end-user, and geography. Based on technique, the market is segmented into optical coherence tomography (OCT), photoacoustic imaging, diffused optical tomography, hyperspectral imaging and super resolution microscopy. Based on product, the market is segmented into imaging systems, software, lenses, illumination systems, cameras and others. By therapeutic area, market is segmented into neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into pre-clinical and clinical research, pathological imaging, and intra-operative imaging. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, hospitals & clinics, and research laboratories.

Based on geography, global optical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Topcon Medical systems, Inc., Abbott, Bioptigen, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Santec Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Optovue, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc., among others.

