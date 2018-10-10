Positive Impact Of Internet Penetration On The Electricals Retailing If The Ukrainian Retail Market Outlook: Ken Research
LANXESS adjusts prices for products for the treatment of water and liquid media

Cologne – Specialty Chemicals Company LANXESS is to increase its prices worldwide for ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis membrane elements and iron oxide Adsorbers by an average of five percent effective October 1, 2018. The price increases due to rising operating costs vary depending on the area of application.

LANXESS is one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and solutions for water treatment. The premium products of the Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT) business unit make an important contribution to industrial water and wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, the food and beverage industry and numerous important processes in the chemical industry.

Detailed information on the products of the LPT business unit can be found on the internet at http://lpt.lanxess.com.

The LPT business unit of LANXESS currently employs over 500 people worldwide. LPT is part of LANXESS’s Performance Chemicals segment, which achieved sales of EUR 1.44 billion in 2017.

