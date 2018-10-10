Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report with Latest Trends and Applications of | 2025

Anaerobic adhesives are defined as compounds that cure and harden when isolated from air between two metal or non-metal parts. These adhesives possess peculiar characteristics; they remain in liquid state in the presence of oxygen, and when isolated from oxygen, they harden to form a tough cured polymer that bonds between two adjacent faces of a metal. Polymerization of anaerobic adhesives requires three conditions: isolation from air, i.e., oxygen, contact with metal, and appropriate temperature. Anaerobic adhesives are sold as one-part liquid or paste. They have excellent wetting ability and high temperature range. Anaerobic adhesives can withstand rapid thermal cycling, and are shelf-stable and fast curing.

The global anaerobic adhesives market can be segmented based on substrate, application, end-user industry, and region. In terms of substrate, the anaerobic adhesives market can be classified into metals and plastics. Anaerobic adhesives can be used on plastics if the latter has higher density. When applied on small density plastics, these adhesives cause cracking. In general, anaerobic adhesives are primarily employed on metals. Thus, the metals segment holds the major share of the anaerobic adhesives market.

In terms of application, the anaerobic adhesives market can be divided into thread sealants, thread lockers, retaining materials, flange sealants, and others. In threaded applications, anaerobic adhesives prevent loosening and corrosion of the fastener, maintain clamp force, and offer controlled torque during the removal of the assembly. Anaerobic adhesives help bond assembly parts permanently using press or shrink fit when used in retaining applications. In sealant applications, they are used as formed-in-place (FIP) gaskets and prevent leaking of gases, fluids, or any contaminants. Anaerobic adhesives provide a leak proof seal. The thread lockers segment accounts for significant share of the market. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industry, the anaerobic adhesives market can be segregated into automotive, appliance, electrical & electronics, health care, and others. Rise in demand for anaerobic adhesives in the automotive industry is boosting the anaerobic adhesives market. These adhesives are primarily applied for assembling of engines, braking systems, and other body parts. Anaerobic adhesives are used for permanent sealing of the internal and external structures in consumer appliances such as washing machines, cloth driers, and dish washers. Expansion in health care and electrical & electronics industries is fueling the anaerobic adhesives market. The automotive segment constitutes prominent share of the market. The segment is expected to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global anaerobic adhesives market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds prominent share of the market owing to the expansion in end-user industries for anaerobic adhesives. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Growth in the automobile industry in Latin America is likely to augment the demand for anaerobic adhesives in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace.

The global anaerobic adhesives market is fragmented with many small and medium players. Key players operating in the market include Permabond LLC, ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co., Anabond Limited, 3M, Cyberbond, Kisling AG, Parson Adhesives, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Hylomar Ltd, DELO, Ecer, LOXEAL s.r.l., Alpha Adhesives & Sealants Ltd., and Tonsan Adhesive Inc.

