Why it is necessary to require Airborne Geophysics?

Airborne geophysical surveys create images of the surface and subsurface layers using 2D and 3D imaging. They are used for different geophysical tests before a project involving underground seismic study, pipe installation or infrastructure setup.

Purpose of airborne geophysical services :

The main objective of airborne geophysical analysis is infrastructure modernization. Using innovative data to use subsurface study for further analysis in project setup, a geological Survey can provide fruitful information for better understanding of the same. Airborne geophysics can produce impactful data from the surface traveling down several kilometres.

Airborne geophysical services give reliable information that supplements other project works for different studies like geological mapping, drilling and seismology with applications in the fields of planning, water and materials resources, geothermal energy, underground storage etc.

Methods of measurement:

Airborne geophysics done in India by Parsan includes many methods for subsurface exploration showing different resolutions and at different depths. Some frequent measurements for subsoil imaging are:

Magnetism: The Earth has natural magnetic field. Airborne methods record earth’s magnetic variations from the aircraft without emission. The variations are illustrated on the graph by maps. Using graphical inputs, 3D models are built from strata of the magnetic properties of rocks, from the surface down to the depths. This type of survey is done for retrieving information well beyond several layers down the Earth.

Gamma spectrometry: Also called spectral radiometry, natural radioactive waves are recorded down within the depth of rock surface and soils that contain isotopes with low levels of radioactivity. But in rock study, sophisticated equipment like onboard spectrometers are used directly from the aircraft to measure gamma radiation released from the soil. Gamma radiation is read by sensing device and software to know different mineral concentrations in the soil like uranium, potassium and thorium. Subsequently, the data is plotted onto maps as U, K and Th. This data helps clear surface and near-surface geological confusion and mapping to know the environment best.

Electromagnetism: Using electrical conductivity, images are carved of deeper subsurface going down to a few hundred meters in depth. The electromagnetic wave remission from the soil to the atmosphere are measured when they spread into the air and then into the soil, which give wave reversal from the soil and detected by instruments.

Instruments for subsoil and soil radiation magnitude depends on the conductive property of the subsoil. Data gained from wave radiation is analyzed into 3-D models of subsoil conductivity to a surface resolution of a few meters. If the rocks are porous and contain fluids, then the method is less efficacious because of the rock salinity and the presence of clay.

Few advantages of airborne geophysical services:

Airborne geophysics is an advanced methodology to review and measure an area’s environmental statistics and the data can be extracted from great depth under the subsoil and rock layers but the best part of it is wide area coverage in a very short time. This means typical lengthy procedures can be easily avoided and we do not need time consuming ground campaigning. However, some restricted sites like nuclear stations, strategic places and urban areas might not be covered. Still experts like Parsan guide companies where these projects can be undertaken because you need flight permits which must be systematically requested prior to any survey flight can be accommodated.