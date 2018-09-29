Best Provider of stainless steel forgings
Global Cryptocurrency Market is Estimated to Reach $6,428 Million by 2025 from $533.7 Million in 2017
Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is Estimated to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2025 from $ 2.7 billion in 2017
ABSOLUTE DRAINING & PLUMBING ANNOUNCES UPDATED WEBSITE
Gong Cha USA Franchise Celebrates Their 2nd Grand Opening in Austin, Texas!

Press Releases Today

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) department of Hotel Management Conducted Cycle rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018.

Education

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) department of Hotel Management Conducted Cycle rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018. It started from Shaniwarwada to ADYPU campus. 20 students were participated in this rally. The purpose of this rally was to create awareness about responsible tourism and to make our Pune city world’s best tourism friendly city, the event was conducted with association with MTDC.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.