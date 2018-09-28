Smart Speaker Market Forecast and Industry Demand Trends Up to 2024

Smart Speaker Market research report released by Value Market Research, covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the smart speaker market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the smart speaker market includes Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International S.A. and Samsung Electronics. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing penetration of smartphones and IoT technology is expected to drive the smart speaker market growth over the forecast period. Advancement in audio technology and the rising number of smart homes along with rising disposable income is another factor that propels the market growth. Product innovation with new technology and services also acts as a supporter of the market growth. However, lack of standardization and privacy issue are likely to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of smart speaker.

Market Segmentation

The broad smart speaker market has been sub-grouped into intelligent virtual assistant and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

• Alexa

• Google Assistant

• Siri

• Cortana

• Others

By Application

• Personal

• Professional

• Commercial

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for smart speaker in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

