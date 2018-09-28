professional hair care

Added Attraction

If you have thin hair or you simply want added volume, length or a colorful highlighted section, why not try hair extensions? For those who don’t want to commit to the more permanent manner of adding extra tresses, consider the clip-in variety. The number of extensions you use is up to you and the look you want to achieve. Swell hair care The extensions, which vary in strip widths, are applied using small toupee clips that have been stitched on to them. Halo extensions ate a great option to add length, fullness and are 100% human hair. A few well placed tape-in extensions near the front hairline can also provide a youthful new look.

DE Professional Wholesale

DE Professional Haircare features a collection of organically developed products that perform and are unlike anything currently on the market. Along with providing advanced educational materials that inspire stylists and salons alike, we offer salon owners support programs that help them maximize their growth & earning potential.

Our brand represents a new direction in hair care that has worked like magic in the tresses of clients around the country… clients just like yours. DE Professional Haircare is an independent brand that offers salons and stylists a safe, chemical-free way of providing clients with the best products to keep their hair in optimal condition.

Who We Are…

The DE Professional Haircare line is made with organically derived ingredients that will have your hair looking and feeling healthy in as little as a week. All of our formulations are 100% free of parabens, sulfates, sulfate derivatives, harsh detergents, fillers, animal derived ingredients, phosphates, or any other dangerous substitutes. Best bangs for square faceEach product is enriched with nature’s finest ingredients, including certified organic aloe vera, burdock root, colts foot herb, and more.

Meet The Creator

David Ezra has been the master stylist & colorist at David Ezra Salon & Spa for over 30 years. It is his dedication to the beauty industry that led him to create DE Professional Hair care. He discovered that the use of chemicals in shampoos and styling products interfered with hair coloring services. It was that discovery that made him derive a product line that was was environmentally safe, chemical -free, and hair-friendly! David quickly noticed when clients used DE Professional Haircare during their at-home care regimen, they’d came back and the hair was beautiful, no fading, no brassiness and it stayed exactly the same as when they left the salon. Ever since then, David & his talented team of hair artists have not turned back!

