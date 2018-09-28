Measles Testing Market Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2016-2024

The global measles testing market is anticipated to showcase a record growth during the forecast period 2016–2024. This could be on account of the recent developments in the field of automation and most importantly, immunodiagnostic technology. There is an elevating awareness about measles across the globe and its outbreak especially in the developing countries of the world. New companies entering the market with novel ways of testing measles could be another factor increasing the demand in the market.

Measles is predominantly a children’s disease which has been controlled to a large extent today compared to its flourish in the past decades. However, the disease still remains a matter of healthcare worry in most parts of the world. In developed nations, children are commonly provided with vaccination by the age of 18 months to immunize them against the disease. Generally, a measles vaccination is not recommended to be administered to a child before the completion of 18 months as an adequate quantity of immunoglobulins is already received via the placenta.

Usually administered as part of the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, a measles vaccine is administered again for the second time after the child reaches the ages of four and five. This is done to boost the rate of immunity in the child. However, the pattern of administration is slightly different in developing nations, where both the dosages are provided at the ages of two and six months. Measles testing in children through serological diagnosis is given equal importance besides vaccination.

Being one of the most common causes of death among kids, measles has become a global problem despite the fact that there are cost-effective and safe vaccines available for its prevention. This highly contagious disease killed an estimated 134,200 people in 2015, according to findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), which amounts to nearly 15 deaths on an hourly basis.

However, growing awareness among the general population regarding vaccination and timely detection and diagnosis has resulted in a significant drop in mortality. Measles vaccination brought about a massive 79.0% reduction in deaths resulting from measles between 2000 and 2015 and this has resulted in measles vaccine emerging as one of the most effective buys in public health.

The report on the global measles testing market is a comprehensive and strategic source of data and provides readers with in-depth insights and forecasts pertaining to various segments of the overall market. The impact of ongoing, past, and future trends on the performance of the measles testing market has been gauged and profitable recommendations have been offered based on that.

The common prevalence of measles among children around the world and the rising awareness regarding immunization and vaccination are key factors driving this market. The measles testing market has also received a major boost from organizations such as the United Nations Foundation, American Red Cross, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WHO, and UNICEF. For instance, the Measles & Rubella Initiative launched in 2001 has encouraged patients and physicians alike to work toward the elimination of measles, thereby driving the demand for measles testing. Apart from this, advancements in immunodiagnostics and the entry of new players will aid the measles testing market.

The worldwide market for measles testing is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. North America has emerged as the leading regional segment in the global market and this can be primarily attributed to a high presence of measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in 2013, the number of new measles or rubeola cases in the U.S. stood at 187; the number of reported German measles or rubella cases was 9 and the number of mumps cases was 584. These figures have driven the need for timely measles testing and prevention. The North America measles testing market is also propelled by the growing presence of established and new players providing a slew of testing solutions.

Africa and Asia present immense opportunities for growth as parts of these regions are teeming with the prevalence of a number of contagious diseases and infections. Countries with weak healthcare infrastructures and lower per capita income are more are risk of contracting measles and the need for measles testing becomes even more imperative here. This factor is sure to boost the measles testing market in Asia and Africa.

Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Biomedical Diagnostics, Dako (acquired by Agilent Technologies), BioMerieux, DiaSorin, Abbott Laboratories, and Bio-Rad are some of the prominent companies operating in the global measles testing market. These players are involved in various domains of measles testing, including immunodiagnostics and clinical chemistry.

