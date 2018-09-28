Gas Sensors Market Report 2018 – Alphasense, City Technology Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec

Gas sensors are used to detect the actual gas thicknesses in gas leakages as well as gas production. PID (photoionization detectors), solid-state gas sensors, electrochemical gas sensors, catalytic gas sensors, and infrared gas sensors are some of the gas sensor products used widely in various end use applications. Gas sensors find various applications in water & wastewater treatment, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, consumer electronics, environmental monitoring, power stations, and mining, among others. Users growing awareness about refining air quality, and stringent supervisory framework about worker safety & health due to rising initiatives taken by governments globally is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Rising government initiatives & rules, MEMs-based sensors, advancement of miniaturized wireless sensors, and users growing responsiveness about air quality control are the factors driving the growth of the gas sensors market. However, high cost and technical problems may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high acceptance in consumer electronics applications and rising demand of IoT applications might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of gas type, technology, application, and geography. Gas type includes, carbon monoxide, oxygen, carbon dioxide, NOx Sensors, and Others. The gas sensors market is segmented by technology as electrochemical, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, photoionization detectors, infrared, laser, zirconia, and others (polymers, carbon nanotube, paramagnetic, & thermal conductivity). Further, application comprises medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, petrochemical, automotive, industrial, environmental monitoring, and others.

Based on geography, global gas sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/gas-sensors-market-report/request-sample

The key market players include Dynament, Alphasense, City Technology Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, ams AG, Figaro Engineering Inc., SenseAir AB, Membrapor AG, and Siemens AG, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Gas Sensors Market with respect to major segments such as gas type, technology, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Gas Sensors Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Gas Sensors Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Gas Sensors Market

Gas Type Segments

Carbon Monoxide

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

NOx Sensors

Others

Technology Segments

Electrochemical

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Photoionization Detectors

Infrared

Laser

Zirconia

Others

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/gas-sensors-market-report/request-customization

Application Segments

Medical

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Petrochemical

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com