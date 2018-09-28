Eastern European Bakery Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Eastern Europe Bakery Market: By Type (Baked Goods: Baked Desserts, Breads & Rolls, Cakes & Pastries, Pizzas; Breakfast Cereals: Hot cereals, Ready to eat cereals; Biscuits: Savory Biscuits & Crackers, Sweet Biscuits); By Category (Fresh Bakery Products, Frozen Bakery Products); By Distribution Channel (Retail, Artisan Bakers, Catering & Industrial); By Country (Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Ukraine, Others) – Forecast (2018–2023),” the Eastern Europe Bakery Market is driven by the growing demand for baked foods and the busy lifestyle of the populace.

Russia Holds the Largest Market Share in the Eastern Europe Bakery Market

Russia holds the largest market share and growth rate in the Eastern Europe Bakery Market. The Russian Bakery Market is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of packaged foods and rising popularity of breakfast cereals. The key categories in the region include fresh baked products and frozen bakery products.

The European Bakery Market, in general, is well-established and diverse, encompassing a plethora of artisanal bakers, retail manufacturers as well as catering firms that provide a variety of products.

The Eastern Europe Bakery Market, on the other hand, is considerably fragmented, with local companies leading in their respective country markets. In addition, different product segments hold different set of major players.

Private labels have been gaining momentum in the recent years, especially in the biscuits and breakfast cereals segments.

Organic and gluten-free products are gaining in popularity and are set to intensify the Eastern Europe Bakery Market in the next five years, giving market players the opportunity to strengthen their competitive position.

The growth can be attributed to the hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles of people.

The pizzas segment is the second largest segment in the Eastern European Bakery Market.

Growing trends of premium fresh baked artisan European breads are fueling the market for breads & rolls in many parts of Europe. Europe is the largest market for breads & rolls globally with an average consumption of 50 Kg of bread per personal annually

Breads with longer shelf life are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period.

The market for biscuits is also likely to witness a healthy growth due to the on-the-go consumption trend.

Key Players of the Eastern Europe Bakery Market

B) VilniausDuonaPlius, Quaker, Kellogg’s, Nestle, and Weetabix are considered to be the key players of the Eastern European Bakery Market.

M&As

C) VilniausDuonaPlius, owned by Vaasan&Vaasan of Finland, acquired 100% shares of PanevezioDuona in 2004. This gave the Finnish-owned company full control over PanevezioDuona.

What can you expect from the report?

