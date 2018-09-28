Global Blood screening Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023
Arte Mundi acclaimed as the Top-Rated Engineered Wood Flooring Manufactures
Best Provider of stainless steel forgings
Global Cryptocurrency Market is Estimated to Reach $6,428 Million by 2025 from $533.7 Million in 2017
Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is Estimated to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2025 from $ 2.7 billion in 2017

Press Releases Today

Bug bounty

Tech

Bug bounty

Crowdsourced Cybersecurity For Responsible Business. Run Custom-Tailored Bug Bounty Programs To Secure Your Business And Assets.

BUG HUNTER REWARD FOR VULNERABILITY DETECTION
Any bug hunter can join a program, report a bug and get a worthy reward.

BUG DETECTION
With HackenProof you get a real-time notification information about a bug.

PREVENTIVE, NOT REACTIVE
Proven approach to security: don’t deal with hacking attacks, prevent them instead. Since there is no IT product that doesn’t have a bug, there is a question: how can we minimize risks?

In 2017 Apple invested up to $1 million in security. As a result, vulnerabilities that could have caused a loss of several billion dollars and significant reputational damage were detected and fixed. Thinking ahead ensures a good ROI, doesn’t it?

CHALLENGE GLOBAL COMMUNITY OF BUG HUNTERS
We connect business with a community of bug hunters from different parts of the globe. Our bug bounty platform guarantees that various approaches are applied to identify possible vulnerabilities and prevent the threat ahead of time.

“That’s why Intel launched a $250,000 Bug Bounty Program to find vulnerabilities and wash away the image of a disastrous patching process” (c).

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.