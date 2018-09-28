Battery Monitoring System Market Report 2018 – Texas Instruments, BatteryDAQ, Canara, Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions
Battery monitoring system comprises of a main control unit for monitoring and calculation, number of compact battery cell sensors and transceivers to transfer the data from each battery cell to the main control unit. It can monitor various types of batteries i.e. individual battery voltage, generator batteries, current & ambient temperature for organizations. It provides the chance to eliminate any unscheduled power cut owing to battery failure. Battery monitoring system provides continuous supply for critical systems and performs preventive battery monitoring in corporations.
Rising advancement in technologies, which increases the adoption of batteries for emergency and grid-scale applications are the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles, preventing unexpected outage and directed maintenance indication are also the factors which supports the market growth. However, high installation charge may restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increasing renewable power generation and rising demand for data center are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
The global battery monitoring system is mainly classified on the basis of component, type battery type, end user and geography. The component segment comprises hardware and software. The type segment is bifurcated into wired battery monitoring system and wireless battery monitoring system. Moreover, battery type segment includes lithium-ion based battery, lead-acid, and others. Further the end user segment is classified into telecommunications, automotive, energy, industries and other applications.
Based on geography, the battery monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players profiled in the market include Texas Instruments, BatteryDAQ, Canara, Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, Schneider Electric, BTECH, Powershield, ABB, and NDSL GROUP LTD., among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market with respect to major segments such as component, type, battery type, end user and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market
Component Segments
Hardware
Software.
Type Segments
Wired Battery Monitoring System
Wireless Battery Monitoring System
Battery Type Segments
Lithium-Ion Based Battery
Lead-Acid
Other Battery Types
End User Segments
Telecommunications
Automotive
Energy
Industries
Other End Users
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
