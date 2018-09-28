5G Market – Developments and Trends, Potential of the Market from 2018-2022

5G – Brief Insights

5G is an abbreviation for fifth generation wireless systems. It is one of the latest additions the world of internet. They will be deployed since this year. The idea of this concept came into existence ten years ago i.e. in 2008. In the April of that year NASA joined hands with Geoff Brown and Machine to Machine Intelligence (M2Mi) to devise 5G communication technology. Since the time the idea was introduced the players in the telecommunication were eagerly waiting for it to be announced. Now that it has been actually introduced the demand for the same has skyrocketed. This is one of the major factors due to which the global 5G Market is gaining a lot of traction.

In simple terms 5G communication is one of the best and most efficient forms of communication. They millimeter wave bands like 26,28, 38 and 60 GHz. One of the most special feature of this technology is that it provides the performance rate of 20 gigabits per second. This value is up to ten times better than the conventional forms of telecommunication networks.

In short, 5G has taken the telecommunication industry by the storm and its craze is not going to subside anytime soon. Owing to this fact, it can be pretty much concluded that the future looks bright for this market.

Market Synopsis

At present, the players in the telecommunication industry are looking for innovative technologies to improve their business and enhance their conversion rates. Thanks to this fact one can very easily conclude that the global 5G market will tread forward at Godspeed. The market is all set to tread forward at an impressive CAGR rate. During the forecast period of 2018-2023, the market’s revenue is expected to double up.

There are a whole lot of growth drivers that are behind the success and development of this market. Increased ratio of technological advancements in the last few years happens to be a major growth booster for this market. Furthermore, the demand for better communication network further fosters the development of the industry.

An all-time high demand for an improved mobile internet experience and increased adoption of smart phones and other smart devices can be listed as additional growth factors for the market.

However, the market may come across minor hindrances like improper infrastructure and inadequate spectrum. Although, experts suggest that with passing years the industry will cope with such difficulties.

Key Players

The prominent players in the 5G Market are – Verizon Wireless (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), LM Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (Japan), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Bharti Airtel Limited (India) among others.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide 5G market has been separated into four equal parts. They can be listed as applications, intended audiences, regions and components.

On the basis of applications, the market has been separated into automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, home automation, energy, utility and retail.

On account of intended audiences, the market comprises of sub-segments like chipset vendors, government organizations, system integrators, OEMs, integrated device manufacturers, research/consultancy firms, commercial banks, network operators and user equipment manufacturers.

Region-wise the market has its reach across various parts of the world like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Lastly, based on components the market has been segregated into flexible duplex communication, phantom cell, device-to-device communication and access/backhaul integration.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

network equipment vendors

OEMs

Infrastructure vendors

chipset vendors

commercial banks

integrated device manufacturers

Network operators

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents:

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 5g Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

Continued…

