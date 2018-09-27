Packaging Foams Market | End-user (Automobile industry, Construction industry, Food & Beverages industry) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024

“Packaging Foams Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Material Type (Polystyrene (PS),Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyutherene (PU) and Others) by Product Type (Flexible foam and Rigid foam) by End-user (Automobile industry, Construction industry, Food & Beverages industry, Consumer Goods and Homecare & Personal Care) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the BrandEssence Market Research Analyst, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Packaging Foams market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Packaging Foams Industry:

Packaging foam provide cushioning effect to protect fragile items during shipment. Increasing digitalization drive the on-line shopping trend which simultaneousness increases the demand of packaging foam. In transport, there are chances of getting things damaged due to dropped, kicked etc. Packaging foam overcome these incidences. These foams are placed inside a shipping box. Polystyrene (PS), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyutherene (PU) and others are material types used in foam packaging.

Packaging Foams: Driver support systems.

There are so many factors that are accountable for the increasing number of advancements and demand for Packaging Foams products. The global packaging foam market is driving by a different range of application in food and beverage industry, automotive, medical, and consumer goods sectors among others.

Global Packaging Foams Market: Segment Overview

The global Packaging Foams market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% between 2018 and 2024. The growing demand of packaging foams from developing country and growing huge investment in packaging industry from topmanufacturer is supporting the packaging foams market growth. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In terms of Value and Volume, Asia-Pacific is expected to show highest CAGR between 2018 and 2024. This growth is mainly due to high economic growth and followed by growing consumer goods business in the Asia-Pacific region.

We have segmented global packaging foams market as follows,

By Material Type,

Polystyrene (PS)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyutherene (PU)

Others

By Product Type,

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

By End-user,

Automobile industry

Construction industry

Food & Beverages industry

Consumer Goods

Homecare and Personal Care

By Region

North America

U.S.



Mexico

Europe

UK



France



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

