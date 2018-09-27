Ela Woman Ensures Increase In Sccess Rate of IVF Treatment

As the countries are developing, the infertility rate in both men and women are dropping due to the exposure to pollution, strong synthetic medicines and various harmful radiations. The consumption of destructive substances and adulterated foods which we are used nowadays can also cause health and infertility issues over time. According to a current research, the infertility rate is increasing consistently at 2% per year and today it adds up to 20.7% in the entire world.

Apart from the external factors, most infertility cases also depend on physical health, genetic hierarchy, age, and hormonal issues. These create deficiencies and disturbs normal functioning causing imbalances in the body, forcing couples to choose modern methods of childbirth such as IVF. But even IVF treatment does not guarantee 100% as it depends on a number of factors.

Factors Affecting IVF Success Rate

1.Age is one of the major reasons for the decrease in the success rate of IVF and with age comes health issues like immunity, hormone levels, and irregular mensuration cycle.

2.Other factors like diabetes, stress levels and hypertension also play a big role in determining egg fertility.

3.Some specialists also follow simulation protocols during infertility which may be a risk to the surrogate who will carry the egg. Although some protocols are effective than others the guarantee of bearing a child depends significantly on the expertise of the doctors.

4.The medication used, the hormone injections and the process of fertilizing the egg all depends on the experience of the doctor itself. The fertility specialist, the embryologist, and the experience of the support staff all play a crucial role.

5.Sometimes even the similar injections can produce different results in the same body which makes the chances of fertilization even lower. Moreover, the hospital equipment and technology used during the egg pick up and IVF also determines the success of fertility.

How does Ela help in IVF treatments?

Due to the low chances of IVF treatment success, Ela Woman has taken the matter into its own hands and have provided a platform where patients and couples suffering from infertility issues can share their problems and find a solution through our expanded reach.

1.At Ela, we help you find the finest IVF specialists, surrogacy clinics and ideal Fertility Clinics in your city to meet your specific needs.

2.We match your problems to particular specialists who are liable to take the case and solve your issue, thereby increasing the success rate by a few percents.

3. The success rate of IVF treatment further increases as we remove all the negative factors to help you conceive naturally or through surrogacy.

4.Our team is determined to find you a list of the best fertility specialist and multiple options for IVF hospitals and clinics in your city.

5.We also connect you directly with the doctors and hospitals we have recommended so that you feel the comfort and trust during your process of treatment.

6.Furthermore, we keep track of all your records such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and receipts for further use in future.

7.We make sure to maintain a supportive relationship with all our clients, therefore, motivate and advice you on every step you take.

8.If you are interested in knowing the experiences of past IVF patients, we can do that as well. You can consider us your true fertility friend as we stay by your side throughout the journey of your treatment until you conceive your child.

Since our inception, we have helped more than 56,000+ infertile patience and couples to find better health experiences and happiness of parenthood. Through Ela, you will have a guaranteed success rate of 79% in IVF treatments which is an impressive number. We are determined to help more people and ease their financial problems through fair treatment value and financial loans and EMIs.