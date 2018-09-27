Discover and Enjoy Establishments Near Modeina

Modeina, a residential estate in Victoria, gives its residents the chance to discover and enjoy establishments near the estate. The developers commit to providing a highly livable residential community that has access to amenities and facilities.

Watervale Gardens Shopping Centre

Watervale Gardens Shopping Centre has been catering to local needs since 2010. Located on the corner of Calder Park Drive and Taylors Road, the shopping centre prioritises convenience and features an enclosed climate controlled space. The mall includes a mix of retail and food speciality retailers and offers an external frontage with space that can hold over 300 cars. An associated pharmacy and modern medical centre are also featured at the shopping centre.

CS Square

Located in Caroline Springs, CS Square is a convenience shopping centre that has been catering to the local region since 2004. The shopping centre offers over 55 quality retailers such as Coles, First Choice Liquor, Target, The Reject Shop and Aldi.

Watergardens Shopping Centre

Watergardens is a shopping centre located at Taylors Lakes that offers an array of retailers, from fashion to technology brands. The shopping centre also offers different activities such as the Hoyts Cinema, Anytime Fitness and a kids club. Residents can choose from a wide selection of restaurants and cafes that offer scrumptious food until 10 pm.

Burnside Hub

Burnside Hub is a neighbourhood shopping centre located at Burnside Heights. The shopping centre comprises over 6,000 square metres of retail space for major shops and 18 specialty retailers that offer fresh food to different service outlets. A large parking space and extended retail hours are also featured in the shopping centre.

Brimbank Shopping Centre

Located on the corner of Station and Neale Roads in Deer Park, Brimbank Shopping Centre provides a fun shopping experience with its mix of retailers such as Aldi, Coles, Target and speciality stores.

About Modeina

Modeina is a residential development managed by the Dennis Family Corporation, one of Australia’s largest privately owned home builders and residential development. The developers uphold and value integrity and honesty in their conduct.

If you need more information about Modeina or have enquiries about their houses and lots, visit their website at https://www.modeina.com.au.