Accounting Tax Services Chartered Accountant Toronto Canada
At Dean and Associates Accounting we have a complete cycle of accounting services from incorporation to electronic bookkeeping to tax planning and filing with CRA. We charge our clients block fee’s that covers dealings with CRA and other related matters so they focus on the business and do the accounting. Our packages begin with starter packages to advanced management of mature businesses. We also have value added business experience and a network to assist our clients with options for many aspects of their business.