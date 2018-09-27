Global Mineral Supplements Is Expected to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2024 from $11.3 billion in 2016
3D Camera Market Report 2018 – Nikon, Sony Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Canon, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation

Business

Global 3D Camera Market size is estimated to reach $43.1 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 40.9% from 2017 to 2025.The 3D camera, an electronic device is used for capturing the three-dimensional image. It consists of 3D technology and is instrumental in taking a superior quality 3D visual image. These are widely used in many applications such as monitoring industrial activity, 3D movie or games recording, and home automation supervision, among others. Some of the 3D camera market trends include high acceptance of 3D camera owing to growing requirements among photographers, increasing 3D content requirement from entertainment industry, and advanced technology in 3D camera.

Increasing 3D content requirement from entertainment industry, users enhanced preferences, and improvement in 3D scanning technology are the factors driving the growth of the 3D camera market. However, low awareness and price limitations may hinder the 3D camera market growth and impact the 3D camera market share. Moreover, rising automated operations in businesses coupled with growing virtual reality applications might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global 3D camera market is segmented into type, technology, application, and geography. The 3D camera market is segmented by type as target camera, and target-free camera. Further, the market is segmented by technology as stereo vision, time-of-flight (TOF), and structured light. Moreover, application segment includes professional cameras, tablets, smartphones, computers, and other applications.

Based on geography, global 3D camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Nikon, Sony Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Canon, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Faro Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Kodak, and Fujifilm Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of 3D Camera Market with respect to major segments such as type, technology, and application   
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of 3D Camera Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the 3D Camera Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global 3D Camera Market

Type Segments

Target Camera
Target-Free Camera
Technology Segments

Stereo Vision
Time-of-flight (TOF)
Structured Light
Application Segments

Professional Cameras
Tablets
Smartphones
Computers
Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America
Middle East
Africa

