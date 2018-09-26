Nicholson Clinic Offers Parents Vital Information on The Implications of Childhood Obesity.

The Nicholson Clinic educates parents on the childhood obesity epidemic.

Plano, TX, Sept. 17, 2018 – September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. Through their day-to-day work helping adults lose weight, the Nicholson Clinic takes time to educate parents on the dangers children may face from becoming obese at an early age.

The CDC reports that “about 1 in 5 (19%) children in the United States are obese.” National Childhood Obesity Awareness month allows everyone to learn more about this very serious health condition. While there are no easy fixes for this issue, the parents and their communities can aid children on their path to living a healthier lifestyle.

Childhood obesity is a major public health problem. Obese children are more likely to suffer from a wide range of health issues along with social issues such as bullying and isolation. These can lead to long term issues with things like depression and self-esteem. In addition, being obese as a child can lead to obesity in adulthood, where problems like type 2 diabetes and heart disease become bigger concerns.

The Nicholson Clinic believes that understanding the causes of childhood obesity is how we can change the course for our children. With parents leading the way and making simple lifestyle changes for themselves and their children, great progress can be made. Through things like less screen time, regular physical activity, and incorporating healthier food choices, The Nicholson Clinic believes that the family as a whole can make positive changes thus leading their children on to a longer, healthier life.

The Nicholson Clinic is one of the country's top weight-loss surgery providers.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.